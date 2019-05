As Tipp and Limerick prepare to lock horns in the opening game of the Munster Senior Football Championship the importance of the League is being highlighted.

Despite their best efforts Tipp were relegated from Division 2 this year while Limerick finished second from bottom in Division 4.

The sides will meet in the provincial championship in Semple Stadium on Saturday week.

Limerick manager Billy Lee says it will be a good opportunity to test themselves against the Premier.