Tipperary senior footballers look to get their season back on track this weekend.

Following their early exit from the Munster Championship against Limerick the Blue & Gold face a do or die game against Down on Sunday in the All Ireland Qualifiers.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time Liam Kearns said home advantage for the northerners will definitely be to their advantage.

Throw-in on Sunday at Páirc Esler in Newry is at 2 o’clock.