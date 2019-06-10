Liam Kearns reflects on managerial career with Tipp

Tipperary bowed out of the All Ireland football championship yesterday as they were beaten 1-13 to 1-10 by Down in Pairc Esler Newry.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Kearns stepped down from his role, telling the players in the dressing room.

Shane Stapleton and Paul Fitzgerald also stepped aside from their roles as coach and selector in the back room team.

Tipp were in the driving seat at half time leading 1-5 to 0-5 as Philip Austin scored the goal for the premier county.

Down regrouped in the second half, their subs contributing five points as full forward Donal O Hare goaled and the northerners held on from there.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the game Liam Kearns said it was a disappointing end to his managerial career with Tipp but it had been a great journey with this team