Leitrim ‘no show’ disappointing according to Tipp manager

Tipperary football manager David Power says Leitrim’s walkover to Down “shouldn’t have happened”

Leitrim conceded the game to Down, citing that they did not have enough players available to complete the fixture, due to pending covid-19 test results.

Tipperary face Leitrim on Sunday in the final game of the league, where a win for Leitrim would see Tipp relegated to division four.

Speaking to Tipp FM after Sunday’s win against Offaly, Power expressed his frustrations with the walkover.

“Look I think what happened was very disappointing and it really shouldn’t have happened in my mind.”

“The likes of Fermanagh were able to travel with 18 players down to Clare so I’m sure Leitrim could have got a team as well.”