League performance not expected to impact on Tipp championship campaign

Tipperary’s senior footballers are unlikely to be added to the newly developed Tailteann Cup next year, no matter their performance in the 2021 National Football League.

Only teams which are in Divisions One and Two after the 2021 league season is decided, as well as provincial finalists, will be entered into the Sam Maguire qualifiers from next year.

This would leave Tipperary in danger of entering the Tailteann Cup if they failed to get promoted from Division 3 of the League next year.

However, the GAA has recommended that provincial champions from the previous year would be included in the Sam Maguire qualifiers, even if they don’t fall under the other criteria.