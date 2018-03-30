Large turnout for Tipp football planning meeting

A strategic plan for Tipp football over the next three years was the subject of a well attended gathering in Thurles last night.

In excess of one hundred people from county management teams to club representatives took part in a series of workshops at the Anner Hotel to plan for the well being of football in the premier county.

Tipperary football PRO Enda O’Sullivan told Tipp FM Sport the evening was a big success and important for the game in the county.

Meanwhile the Tipp teams for this weekends National Hurling and Football League action will be named this evening.

The hurlers face Limerick in the semi-final on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium while the footballers make the trip to Newry to take on Down in their last game of the competition.

County Board PRO Joe Bracken will name the starting 15’s live here on Tipp FM tonight.