The Tipperary Under 20 Football manager is calling for more competitive fixtures.

It follows the Premier County’s defeat to Cork in the Munster quarter-final over the weekend.

1-20 to 0-08 the final score in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Tipp trailed 0-11 points to 0-03 at half time and struggled to close the gap in the second half.

After the game Premier County manager David Power appealed to the Munster council to make more competitive games available at this age group.