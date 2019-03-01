Kilruane run out comprehensive winners in North U21B football final

Kilruane MacDonaghs are the north Tipp Under 21 B football champions after defeating Ballina 6-13 to 0-9 in Puckane last night.

Cian Darcy was to the fore for Kilruane as they went into an early lead going in 3-8 to 0-4 up at half time.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the fixture following the new interpretation of a rule handed down to clubs by the Central Council this week.

It was decided that a player must be aged 17 or over on 1st January 2019 to play in this years remaining Under 21 Football championship, and in the 2019 Under 21 Hurling championship.

John Delaney watched last nights north final in Puckane…