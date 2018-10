Éire Óg Annacarty overcame Kiladangan in the senior football relegation semi final last night on a 1-13 to 2-8 scoreline.

The westerners led 0-10 to 0-3 at the break in Puckane and despite a two goal comeback from the home side, Éire Óg secured the win.

Kiladangan will now face Drom & Inch in the senior football relegation final next Sunday.