Kiely: Defence key to Tipp performance

Tipp footballers are looking to switch up their style of play somewhat against Mayo this weekend.

They’ve a strong back 6 – with good competition for places – headed up from the centre back position by captain Robbie Kiely.

The Tipperary town native is looking to get one over on the Westerners, having been black carded in the last meeting of the sides in 2016.

Kiely, who now plays his football with Carbery Rangers in Cork, says they’ll be focusing on defending as a unit, rather than man on man.

