This years’ revamped schedule for the senior footballers has not worked out according to Tipp manager Liam Kearns.

He says short turnaround – such as the 6 days the Premier have to prepare for Cork, should they beat Waterford – is asking too much of amateur players who are trying to hold down a job.

He’s says three weeks of preparation between championship games is ideal, but one is unrealistic.

Liam Kearns says it’s wrong to expect it.