Kearns under no illusion about Donegal threat

Liam Kearns says Tipp will have to up their game if they’re to beat Donegal next weekend.

With a draw and a defeat from their opening games in Division 2 of the National Football League the Premier County are already facing the possibility of relegation.

Manager Liam Kearns says Tipp need to improve on their shooting compared to the drawn game against Fermanagh.

Kearns says his side can expect a tough challenge in Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon and the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.