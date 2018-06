Tipp and Mayo meet in the All Ireland Senior Football qualifiers tomorrow evening at Semple Stadium.

There’s some recent history between the sides – they met in the All Ireland semi final in 2016, with Mayo coming out the better.

However Tipp manager Liam Kearns says there are some differences between now and two years ago.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with O’Donnell’s Village Grill, Clerihan, Clonmel.