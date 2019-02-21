Kearns looking forward to Armagh battle

Tipperary football manager says his side is looking forward to getting back to competitive action this Sunday against Armagh but he admits the home side will prove difficult opposition.

Tipp travel up to Armagh buoyed by beating Donegal last time out and will look to win two more points in a highly competitive division two.

Tipp will be without injured star forward Mickey Quinlivan once more with Paul Maher the only player from the absentee list to return to training for this fixture.

Manager Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport they are used to being on the road and have experience of playing Armagh from the last time they met up north

Meanwhile,

Tipperary senior footballer Jack Kennedy played a pivotal role for University College Cork as they claimed their 22nd Sigerson Cup.

The Clonmel Commercials and Tipp senior footballer lined out at midfield in last nights final at O Moore park.

The Cork college overcome the challenge of St. Mary’s College Belfast to claim the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 2014 on a 0-16 to 1-9 scoreline.