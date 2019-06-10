Kearns believes Tipp can be capable of Division 1 football

Liam Kearns says his time with Tipperary has been a huge success.

The Kerry man stepped away from management following his sides loss to Down yesterday in the All Ireland Qualifiers.

They’ve had a disappointing season, getting relegated to Division 3 in the League, and crashing out of the Munster championship to Limerick – but injuries have played a major part this year.

However, Liam Kearns guided Tipp to promotion to Division 2 in the League a number of years ago, while Tipperary also featured in an All Ireland semi final in 2016 during his tenure.

Kearns has hailed what he’s called the ‘Golden Era’ of Tipperary football…

Meanwhile, centre back Robbie Kiely missed this years league campaign but returned for the championship.

He says hopes are high for the future…