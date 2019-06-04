John Kissane 7-a-side hailed a success

Kiladangan GAA club are the inaugural champions of the John Kissane 7 a side Gaelic football tournament.

The competition was hosted by Nenagh Éire Óg yesterday as club sides from JK Brackens, Portroe, Newport, Nenagh, Sean Treacy’s, Upperchurch Drombane and champions Kiladangan all took part.

JK Bracken’s from Mid Tipp and local side Kiladangan played out a thrilling final with the North Tipp side claiming victory in the closing stages of the game.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Chair of Tipp Football Barry O’Brien said they were delighted the tournament was a big success.