Tipperary’s preparations for their All Ireland Senior Football semi-final have received a welcome boost.

Following on from their fantastic Munster final victory over Cork last weekend David Power’s men take on Mayo in Croke Park on Sunday week.

Colin O’Riordan has been cleared to play for the Premier having featured in the win over the Rebels.

His Aussie Rules club Sydney Swans have given Tipperary permission for O’Riordan to line out.