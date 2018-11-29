GAA to review rule changes in football

A former Tipperary footballer has said there’s merit in some of the rule changes set to be implemented in the pre-season provincial competitions, as well as in the National Football League.

Brian Lacey says a 10 minute sin bin for black card is good idea, and he also sees no issue with players having to kick forward from sideline, unless it’s within the oppositions 20 metre line.

He’s suggested however, that it could be more beneficial to trial the new rules at under 20 level instead of in senior competition.

The G-A-A have agreed to review the unpopular changes.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM former All Star footballer Brian Lacey said there could be a major issue with the proposal to limit the amount of consecutive handpasses to three.