It’s important for Tipp’s minor footballers to learn from the hurt of last night’s defeat in the Munster championship.

That’s according to their Manager Matt O’ Doherty, who says he’s certain many of them will have brighter days in the Tipp jersey in the future.

The Premier lost out on a place in the Munster final after a two point defeat to Clare – the final score was 1-9 to 2-4.

Matt O’ Doherty says at this stage it’s all about developing young players…