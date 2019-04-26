Friends of Tipp Football golf classic gets underway

There’s a big weekend in store for the ‘Friends of Tipp football’ as their golf classic gets underway this morning.

A large number of GAA club members and supporters across the county will make their way to Thurles golf club today and tomorrow to support the fundraiser for Tipp football.

The minor side qualified for the phase one final of the Munster championship on Wednesday night where they will compete for the Darrel Darcy cup.

The county senior side are preparing for their championship opener against Limerick in Thurles on May 11th.

Martin O Dwyer of the organising committee for this weekend’s classic says the support across the county for the Tipp footballers is unbelievable…