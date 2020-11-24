Fox says work rate was key to Tipp win over Cork

The intensity brought by Tipperary was key to their win in the Munster Senior Football final according to Brian Fox.

The Éire Óg man was visibly exhausted when he was substituted in the second half of the thrilling victory over Cork on Sunday at Tipp bridged an 85 year gap.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Brian said the team worked so hard for the win.

“No player goes out to make a mistake but in the heat of battle mistakes will be made and it’s how you react to them – you know in the first half it went very well, we made very few mistakes.”

“We punished Cork every time they made a mistake – anytime we turned them over we broke at speed.”

“Maybe in the second half we did make a few mistakes and it kept Cork in the game. But it is how you react to it – we reacted positively every time. When someone did make a mistake they worked really hard to try to make up for that error.”