Fox: 2020 the year of the ‘underdog’

Getting back into an All Ireland semi-final for the second time in recent years is quite an achievement for Tipperary according to Brian Fox.

As well as playing a key role in the Munster win over Cork last weekend the Éire Óg man was also part of the Tipp team that lost out to Mayo in the 2016 All Ireland semi-final.

The Westerners provide the opposition again on Sunday week in Croke Park as Tipp again strive to reach the All Ireland final.

Fox says this year has been special for the so-called underdogs.

“If you look outside the top 5 or 6 counties there’s not may counties getting an opportunity at an All Ireland semi-final. We’re there twice in the space of five years.”

“Fermanagh did it in ’08 I think and Wexford in ’12 – other than that it’s Mayo, Tyrone, Dublin, Kerry or Galway. They’re the teams that are going to be there nearly every year.”

“Now this year it’s great because number one we’re there and number two Cavan are there.”