Footballers ready to host Waterford in opening Munster championship game

Tipp’s senior footballers are building up to their opening Munster Championship game against Waterford.

They face the Déise in Semple Stadium – in what could be the first of 3 games on the trot at the Thurles venue.

Tipp’s form in Thurles hasn’t been consistent in recent years, but they’ve been working on that throughout this years’ league campaign.

Waterford remain in Division 4 of the League – while Tipperary got agonisingly close to promotion to Division 1.

Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says he hopes Semple Stadium will suit them more than Waterford…

Throw in on Saturday evening is at 7pm and we’ll have full live commentary here on Tipp FM.