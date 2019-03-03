Footballers face relegation pressure following Cork loss

The Tipp footballers went down to Cork 1-12 to 0-12 in the national football league encounter at Semple Stadium yesterday evening.

Cork made the most of their first half chances and went in 0-7 to 0-4 clear as Tipp struggled to score freely.

The rebels then pushed further clear in the second half before captain Conor Sweeney began a Tipp revival.

A late Ruairi Deane goal put Cork clear, but the home side fought back, however they couldn’t convert late goal chances and the rebels held on to record their first win of the league.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport his side fought until the end