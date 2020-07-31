Football Championship the focus of this weekends club action in Tipp

It’s a make or break weekend for many teams in the County Football Championships.

The second round of group games take place across the Bank Holiday weekend, with some teams in need of a victory to keep up hopes of a place in the knockout stages.

All four groups in the senior grade will see the teams already with two points on the board face off.

Loughmore Castleiney face Moyne Templetuohy, JK Brackens take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Clonmel Commercials meet Galtee Rovers and Moyle Rovers take on Moycarkey Borris.

The action gets underway this evening in the Intermediate championship where Father Sheehy’s take on Fethard in Group 3.

Tipp FM will bring you updates of the Football Club Championship from around the County this weekend.

