Division 2 a tough prospect for Tipp footballers

Division two is a much more difficult prospect than last year for the Tipp senior footballers as the level of competition in the national league has gone up a notch.

That’s according to Tipp football PRO Enda O Sullivan who feels Tipp will have to be at their best across the campaign.

Liam Kearns side begin their campaign in Navan against Meath this Sunday as Tipp go into the game having won last years clash between the sides.

Tipp will also face established sides such as Fermanagh and Donegal across the campaign.

Enda says Tipp will need to be focused and ready from the off…