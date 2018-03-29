Division 1 a ‘poison chalice’ – Kearns

Division 1 has been described a poison chalice by Tipp senior football manager Liam Kearns.

He told Tipp FM Sport that while he’s disappointed for the players, he’s not put out to be spending another year in division 2.

He described footballs top tier as having six of the best teams in the country, with the bottom two going up and down from Division 2.

Liam Kearns says he doesn’t see promotion as the be all and end all.

Tipp take on Down in their final game of the National Football League on Saturday, and Tipp FM’s live updates come in association with Munster Van Centre Cahir.