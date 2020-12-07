David Power: I’m proud of my players

Tipperary are out of the All-Ireland football championship but it could have been so different according to manager David Power.

His side were knocked out yesterday at the hands of Mayo on a final scoreline of 5-20 to 3-13.

The Munster champions conceded four first half goals, giving James Horan’s side a 16-point lead at the interval.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game David Power said missed chances early in the game cost his side in what has been an incredible year for them.

“A great journey – I suppose ultimately we really paid for not getting those two goals at the start of the game. I think if we got those you’re probably looking at a different game.”

“Ultimately we turned over 3-6 in the first half and that’s just too much at this level.”

“Look we’re very, very proud of the lads – I thought the second half was a serious performance because we were facing all type of score lines at half time but they kept at it.”

Cillian O’Connor scored 4-9 for Mayo who will now attempt to stop the six-in-a-row chasing Dublin in this year’s final.