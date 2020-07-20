David Power happy with hard fought victory for Kilsheelan

There was action across Tipperary yesterday afternoon as the first round of the county senior football championship was completed.

Moyne Templetuohy edged out Ardfinnan by a single point with the mid side winning on a 0-10 to 0-9 score line.

Galtee were too strong for Killenaule as they emerged 0-15 to 1-7 winners at Golden while in New Inn south side Kilsheelan overcame Upperchurch Drombane.

A Paul Ryan penalty and then a pointed ‘45 brought the Mid Tipp side back level but Kilsheelan rallied and ran out 0-13 to 1-6 winners.

Tipp manager and former Kilsheelan Kilcash chair David Power told Tipp FM it was a hard earned victory.

“It was a good win and I thought it was actually a very good contest between both teams.”

“I thought Upperchurch came back into it with the penalty but they couldn’t get ahead of Kilsheelan during that 10 minute spell when Evan (Comerford) was off.”

“But look great weather, great pitch and it’s great to back out there again playing.”