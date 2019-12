Ahead of the Mid-Tipp Senior Football final this weekend the Divisional chair says standards are steadily improving.

Reigning champions Loughmore Castleiney go up against JK Brackens on Saturday afternoon.

Mid Board chair Jonathan Cullen is expecting a close battle and is hoping clubs from the division can excel in the county championship as well.

Throw-in for the Mid Tipp football final is at 3 o’clock on Saturday in Templetuohy.