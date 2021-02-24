Croke Park Museum to host Bloody Sunday collection

A relative of Tipperary’s Michael Hogan says the Bloody Sunday Commemorations have been a monumental year.

Julianne McKeigue works in the Croke Park Museum in Dublin.

When it finally reopens the museum will feature a new section focusing on Bloody Sunday and the fateful football match between Tipperary and Dublin.

Julianne is a grandniece of Michael Hogan who died on Bloody Sunday.

“It’s been a mad year looking back at it I suppose between planning for our events early last year and then the changes that had to come about from Covid. So that was kind of a reassessment of all the work we’d put in the previous year and the plans for the Bloody Sunday anniversary.”

“Then my own family connection – we had family that were due to come home from America and Scotland for the commemoration and obviously they couldn’t travel.”