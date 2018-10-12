County senior football semi finals too close to call

This weekend sees the semi finals of the county senior football championship take place.

There’s no double header, as was the case for the hurling, leaving some footballing supporters in the county dismayed.

In the first of the games on Sunday, Ardfinnan under the stewardship of renowned manager John Evans meet a formidable Loughmore Castleiney outfit in Holycross at 2pm.

The winner of that one will meet the winner of Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers.

That game takes place in Cahir at 4pm.

Enda O Sullivan Of the Tipperary football committee says the local derby will be a very close call…