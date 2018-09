Tonight sees two of the County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals take place.

New Inn is the venue for Moyle Rovers versus Killenaule, where throw in is at 7:45pm.

The other game sees Loughmore Castleiney face Arravale Rovers in Clonoulty at 8pm.

Loughmore Castleiney dual star and Former All Ireland winning Tipp hurler David Kennedy says Arravale present a big challenge…