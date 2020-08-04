County Senior Football Championship structure criticised

Tipperary football selector Tommy Toomey believes the structure of this years county senior football championship doesn’t promote football in the county.

The current format sees just 1 team progress to the semi finals from each of the four groups. This is in contrast with the hurling championship where 2 teams from each group go through to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tommy voiced his frustrations with the format.

“I think it was a short-sighted decision not to have quarter-finals to be honest with you. I think the second teams – particularly in the groups with Loughmore. Like this group – Loughmore are on a run, Commercials could be on a run, Moyle Rovers on a run – there’s nothing for the second team.”

“In hindsight I think that was a bad move – we should be promoting the game of football and that means county quarter finals as far as I’m concerned.”