There are four games scheduled in the County Senior Football Championship this evening.

Kildangan and JK Brackens lock horns at 6 in Moneygall in Group 2.

Group 3 action sees Loughmore Castleiney go up against Aherlow Gaels in Clonoulty. Throw-in for this one is at 8 o’clock.

There are 2 games in Group 4 this evening – Kickham Park in Dundrum plays host to Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill against Upperchurch Drombane at 6 o’clock.

There’s an 8 o’clock throw-in as Killenaule play host to Moyle Rovers.