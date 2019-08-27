County senior football championship continues

There are two games down for decision in the County senior football championship this evening.

In Group 1 Arravale Rovers take on Galtee Rovers in Lattin at 6:45.

At the same time, JK Brackens meet Ardfinnan in Golden.

While in the intermediate championship Loughmore Castleiney meet Golden Kilfeacle in Clonoulty, and Borrisokane take on Cashel King Cormacs in Borrisoleigh.

Both those games also get underway at 6:45.

While in the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Killenaule go up against Carrick Swans at 6:30 in the Clonmel Sportsfield.