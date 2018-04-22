County Senior Football Championship

Kilsheelan Kilcash have won their opening game in Group 1.

They beat JK Brackens by a single point in Cashel this afternoon – 1-11 to 1-10.

In Group 2 Moyle Rovers defeated Arravale Rovers 1-14 to 1-8.

The Group 3 game in Ardfinnan finished Ballyporeen 3-15 Cahir 1-12.

There were plenty of scores in the game between Killenaule and JK Brackens with Killenaule winning out 4-14 to 4-7 in Borrisoleigh.

And in Group 4 Aherlow Gaels beat near neighbours Éire Óg Annacarty 1-9 to 0-9 in Sean Treacy Park.

Clonmel Commercials comfortably beat Ardfinnan on a scoreline of 3-22 to 0-7 in Cahir.