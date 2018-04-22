Upperchurch-Drombane recorded a 4 point win over Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Group 2 of the County Senior Football Championship last night.

1-11 to 1-7 the result in Dundrum.

Later today in Group 1 Kilsheelan Kilcash take on JK Brackens in Cashel at 3.30.

In Group 2 Moyle Rovers face Arravale Rovers at 2pm in Golden.

Tipp FM analyst Tom Maher says new Arravale manager Conor Counihan will have a big say on this years’ championship.

To the action from Group 3 – both with 3pm throw ins.

Ballyporeen face Cahir in Ardfinnan, while Killenaule take on Kiladangan.

Tipp football PRO Enda O’Sullivan says it’s a unique situation.

Meanwhile in group 4 Aherlow Gaels take on near neighbours Eire Og Annacarty at 3.30 in Sean Treacy Park.

But in the early game, Ardfinnan face Clonmel Commercials at 12 in Cahir.

Martin Quinlivan of Commercials, says they want to get a good start in the group.