The group stages of the County Senior Football Championship concluded over the weekend.

Group winners Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore Castleiney, Moyle Rovers and Ballyporeen will all be seeded for the quarter-finals

Runners up Kilsheelan Kilcash, Arravale Rover, Killenaule and Ardfinnan are also in the hat for the last eight.

Ardfinnan secured their place thanks to a 2-9 to 2-5 win over Aherlow yesterday.

Yesterdays other group game saw Cahir beat Kiladangan 3-16 to 0-4.