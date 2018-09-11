County Senior Football ¼ final draw

Defending champions Clonmel Commercials have been paired against neighbours Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Moyle Rovers meet last years beaten finalists Killenaule, Loughmore-Castleiney go up against Arravale Rovers while there’s another local derby between Ballyporeen and Ardfinnan.

Galtee Rovers will face Drom & Inch in the Senior Football relegation battle while Eire Óg Annacarty will take on Kildangan.

The line up for the County Intermediate Hurling quarter finals has also been decided.

Golden Kilfeacle have been drawn against either Moyne Templetuohy or Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch meet Shannon Rovers, Moneygall await either Borrisokane or Ballybacon Grange while Cashel King Cormacs face Ballinahinch.