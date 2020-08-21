County football championship group stages to be decided this weekend

With the group stages of the County senior hurling championships concluding last weekend the focus turns to the football championship over the next few days.

Group 3 will feature tomorrow evening with Killenaule going up against Clonmel Commercials in Monroe at 6 o’clock. At the same time in New Inn it’s Cahir versus Galtee Rovers St Pecaun.

On Sunday afternoon Group 1 action pits Ballyporeen against Moyne Templetuohy in Cashel while Ardfinnan and Loughmore Castleiney meet in Boherlahan. Both of these games throw-in at 2 o’clock.

At 4 o’clock New Inn hosts the Group 2 clash of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Aherlow while The Ragg is the venue for JK Brackens versus Upperchurch Drombane.

Group 4 will round out the weekends action on Sunday evening when Moycarkey Borris and Arravale Rovers meet in Dundrum at 6 while at the same time in Cahir it’s Moyle Rovers versus Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill.

Tipp FM’s Senior Football Championship updates will be brought to you throughout the weekend by Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.