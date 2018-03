JK Brackens are the County Under 21 A football champions.

They had just a point to spare over Moyle Rovers in this afternoons decider.

1-5 to 0-7 the final score.

The B final was also a close fought affair with Upperchurch Drombane beating Killenaule on a scoreline of 1-7 to 1-5.

Inane Rovers won the North Minor A football final beating Kilruane 4-12 to 0-5.

In the West Minor B Football Championship Kickhams ran out 4-20 to 0-5 winners over Clonoulty.