Clare manager Dermot Coughlan has said he’s sure they’ll meet Tipperary again in the latter stages of the Munster minor football championship.

The Premier went down 1-10 to 6 points at the hands of the banner in Cusack park Ennis yesterday.

Tipp now face Limerick next week in a bid to reach the phase 1 final with Clare – with the winner to go on and face Cork and Kerry in phase 2.

Dermot Coughlan says Tipp put up a good fight last night.