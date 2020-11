Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship Final between Tipperary and Cork.

According to the Munster Council this is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster Semi-Final at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

This year’s decider will be on Sunday, November 22nd with a 1.30 throw-in.