Cork to provide tough task for Tipp footballers

Tipp footballers face probably the toughest test of their League campaign this weekend.

David Power’s side play host to Division 3 table toppers Cork – the Rebels are unbeaten so far while Tipp have a win, a draw and a defeat on their scorecard.

However Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton says while it will be a tough game it’s one the Premier players will relish.

Throw-in is at 7.30 on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM will have live commentary in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers, Clonmel.