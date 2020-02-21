Cork to provide tough task for Tipp footballers

Photo courtesy of Teneo

Tipp footballers face probably the toughest test of their League campaign this weekend.

David Power’s side play host to Division 3 table toppers Cork – the Rebels are unbeaten so far while Tipp have a win, a draw and a defeat on their scorecard.

However Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton says while it will be a tough game it’s one the Premier players will relish.

Throw-in is at 7.30 on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM will have live commentary in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers, Clonmel.