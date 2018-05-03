Cork manager rows into semi-final row

Cork’s football manager says Liam Kearns’ issue with the date for the Munster Senior Football semi final is nothing to do with them.

The fixture – which Tipp would feature in against the Rebels if they beat Waterford in the quarter final – would be played on the 26th of May, instead of the 2nd of June – which would be the case if Waterford progress.

That means the Premier would have just a 7 day turnaround to the game.

Tipp senior footballers and management boycotted this weeks launch of the Munster Championship in response to the controversy.

At the event, Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was asked his opinion on the issue.