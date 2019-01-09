Conor Sweeney says hand pass rule will take time to adapt to

The new hand pass rule will be hard for both players and referees alike according to Tipp senior football captain Conor Sweeney.
Among a number of changes to be trialed in the National League is a limit on the number of consecutive hand passes by a team in possession to three.
Tipp open their campaign with a trip to Meath before home games against Fermanagh and Donegal.
Liam Kearns decided not to compete in the McGrath Cup this year, electing instead to play a number of challenge matches.
Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney says they’ve been using these to hone their skills on the hand pass rule.