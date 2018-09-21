Conor Counihan hoping to lead Arravale to County semi final

Conor Counihan’s first knockout game of the County Senior Football Championship in charge of Arravale Rovers is set to be a challenging one.

The Tipp town side face Loughmore Castleiney – one of three teams Tipp senior football manager Liam Kearns has tipped to progress in the competition this year.

However, Counihan’s track record as manager preceeds him – he guided Cork to an All Ireland title in 2010, as well as 3 munster titles during his time in charge.

Liam Kearns says he’d like to see teams challenging the top 3…

Throw in in Clonoulty is at 8pm.

Meanwhile, at 7:45, in another of the quarter finals, Killenaule face Moyle Rovers in New Inn.