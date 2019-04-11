Comprehensive win for Tipp Minor Footballers

A three goal blitz in the first half saw Tipperary comfortably overcome the challenge of Waterford in the first game of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

Tipp started brightly with an early goal from Kyle Shelly before two further green flags from Paddy Creedon and Tom Tobin meant the Premier went in 3-8 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Playing open and fast paced football, James Griffin started attacks ably assisted by James Armstrong and Donagh Hickey in defence as the forwards created havoc down the Waterford end.

Kyle Shelly ended the game with 2-8 to his name and kicked some pin point frees to leave it at Tipp 4-13 Waterford 0-7 at Sean Treacy Park in Tipp Town.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the final whistle Tipperary manager Matt O’Doherty said he was very pleased with the performance.



Last year’s beaten finalists Clare also made a bright start to this year’s Championship last night.

Jamie Stack, Diarmuid Fahy and Eoin Talty each found the net in a comfortable 3-15 to 10-point win over Limerick in Newcastlewest.