Commercials v Brackens in County football final

JK Brackens go into this afternoons County Senior Football final with no real pressure on them according to Tipp senior manager David Power.

Their opponents Clonmel Commercials go in search of their 18th title having won it three times already this decade.

For their part Brackens have never won county title.

However David Power says their impressive performances at under age in recent years shows they will have to be respected.

The action gets underway at 2.30 in Semple Stadium.

The winner of today’s game will face either St. Joseph’s of Miltown Malbay or Rathgormack in next week’s Munster semi-finals.